HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Word and Excel classes start back at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library next week.

There will be 3 part courses for both Excel and Word through the month of August. Each class will be 2 hours long.

The three Excel classes will be held on Monday August 10, 17, and 24 at 9:30 a.m. each day.

The three Word classes will be held on Thursday August 13, 20, and 27 at 2:00 p.m. each day.

Interested? Contact Anthony Hale at ahale@hmcpl.org.