HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Redstone Gateway held a birthday bash celebrating the 248th birthday of the United States Army Saturday.

And there was not shortage of patriotic fun.

There were bounce houses, a vintage car show, live music and various food vendors.

“We get to celebrate 248 years of the Army going strong,” said Redstone MRW Marketing Director Stephanie Stone. “We like to celebrate it outside the gates of Redstone so we’ve got plenty of family-friendly activities!”

It’s no secret that Huntsville is a huge military community.

And throwing a party outside the gates of the Arsenal is a one-of-a-kind experience.

“So our community is full of a lot of retirees and veterans. We really do appreciate all their service they have and so we’ve asked them to come out here and to share our story with the rest of the community to highlight just what happens down here at Redstone is really really important,” said Redstone Garrison Commander Colonel Brian Cozine.

While it was a celebration of 248 year, it was also about honoring soldiers, both past and present.

“Being in the army to me means sacrifice honor and just I’ve been in the army for 20 years now so just giving to the community,” said First Sergeant James Smith of Huntsville Recruiting Command.