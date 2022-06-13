HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Army Contracting Command Redstone Arsenal held its annual Cake Cutting Ceremony on the eve of the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday.

Soldiers, Army Civilians and special guests attended the celebration to see the masterpiece. During the program, Executive Director of ACC-RSA Joseph A. Giunta Jr. gave special remarks on the work and dedication of the Redstone Arsenal.

“It’s a culture,” said Giunta. “This past two years during COVID, our army was asked to support the nation as it goes towards developing COVID vaccines and therapeutics. And our army and our civilians rose to the challenge. We always rise to the challenge.”

The two-tier cake was decorated with an American flag at the base and a 3D army green tank sitting on top. The cake was designed by Sharon Gray. Director Giunta awarded Gray an ACC-RSA coin during the ceremony for her work on the cake.