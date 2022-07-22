HUNTSVILLE Ala. (WHNT) – July 17th marked the official 25th anniversary of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM), but Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal has been celebrating all week. Friday was the grand finale honoring the AMCOM workforce, both current and past.

Some of AMCOM’s most recent reflections are now frozen in time thanks in part to a time capsule. Major General Todd Royar said this will help ensure continued investment in the future of AMCOM.

“First and foremost it really goes back to making sure we invest in our people. If we have the opportunity to make sure they have the right technical skills, the right leadership training, regardless of what the challenges are tomorrow, they’ll make the best decisions,” Royer said.

Everything from coins and army diagnostic equipment, to letters from command senior leadership and COVID-19 test kits were placed in a small wooden box. All items symbolize the most prevalent U.S. Army tools and nationwide events of 2022.

The silver anniversary ended with certificates awarded to the winners of challenges held this week for workers and their family members, as well as a traditional cake cutting.

The capsule will be buried on the grounds of the arsenal and will be opened in 25 years.