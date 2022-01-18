Redistricting on agenda for Wednesday Madison County Commission Meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Redistricting is on the agenda for January 19’s Madison County Commission meeting.

Commissioners will be presenting draft proposals of the new district boundaries following redistricting mandated by the 2020 Census. In each of three draft proposals sent to News 19, each district will see boundary changes, with District 5 losing a significant portion of its geographical territory east of Ledges Drive in Huntsville.

In the redistricting process, the county was targeting a population of 64,692 in each district, give or take 5%.

Prior to adopting a resolution regarding the boundaries, the meeting will be opened for public comment on the proposals.

The county commission meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the commission boardroom on the 7th floor of the Madison County Courthouse (100 North Side Square, Huntsville). Commission meetings can be also viewed on the Huntsville City Schools ETV live stream.