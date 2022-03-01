HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – March marks Red Cross Month, a time where the non-profit celebrates its volunteers, donors and all who help make the organization run.

So, one of this year’s focal points for the month in Alabama is finding ways to get kids involved and to teach them about ways they will one day be able to make a difference.

Red Cross Month started in 1943 and was first issued by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Now, nearly 60 years later, the non-profit is finding new ways to honor its volunteers. From virtual workshops for families to partnering with Alabama athletes, their goal is to teach younger generations the importance of giving blood.

Due to the pandemic and a handful of winter weather storms, North Alabama blood centers have struggled to consistently meet their blood donation goal. Some weeks they reached only reaching 60% of their goal. While that doesn’t leave the Tennessee Valley in a dire situation, it still makes it hard for hospitals to stay afloat, meaning every donation counts that much more.

Alabama Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland told News 19 that overcoming the recent blood crisis makes this year’s Red Cross Month even more special.

“From the bottom of our hearts we cannot say thank you enough to everyone who has shown up and has rolled up their sleeves to donate blood, to donate platelets because they have made a difference,” Rowland shared. “We’re happy to say now that we’re not in a blood crisis anymore.”

Rowland adds that while Red Cross isn’t in a crisis anymore, they still remain at a vulnerable level when it comes to blood donations.

Anyone interested in donating blood can find North Alabama locations here.