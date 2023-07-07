HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – R.O.S.S., or the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists is giving people in Madison County a safe space. It is geared towards people in addiction recovery but is open to anyone who needs support.

Friday, they celebrated the grand opening of the Madison County Recovery Community Center.

“This is a safe haven for our community,” said R.O.S.S. Director of Marketing, Mark Litvine.

The recovery center, located at 8211 Stephanie Drive in Huntsville, is now open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week.

“Whether you are struggling with Substance Use Disorder, or you are just an individual in Madison County needing a safe and supportive space, we’re open 7 days a week,” Litvine said.

“We have a clothing closet, we have food, we have support groups every day of the week, we have a computer lab, you can just come hang out. We’re just here to love people to a better life,” he added.

They will be serving lunch and dinner for free to people, no questions asked.

R.O.S.S. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that Litvine and three others helped start.

“What sets us apart, is we’re all in recovery, we’ve all been through the struggle of addiction,” Litvine said. “The most important thing that we can give people is hope that because we got through that struggle, they can get through that struggle as well.”

Between the new location in Huntsville and the four other locations across the state, the non-profit has grown to 110 employees.

The non-profit provides peer support and guidance to helpful resources. It also has a meeting room, where it will hold various types of support groups.

“We have an LGBTQIA+ support group, a women’s support group, a medication-assisted recovery support group, 12-step meetings and we’re just here to serve the whole community,” he said.

The center is also family-friendly.

It has a children’s room, that offers books and toys for children to play with while supervised by their parents. The organization said it hopes to be able to use the room for DHR visits and help reconnect families.

Being a place where people in recovery can go with their family members is something that hit close to home for the Madison County Campus Director, Aubin Cawthon.

“I remember what it was like not having a space to go hang out, and even in long-term recovery having a family of my own, not having somewhere, a family-friendly place we can go,” he said. “It’s amazing to be able to provide that space for my hometown.”

The recovery center has a TV area, pool, and arcade games. Cawthon said it was important to incorporate fun things for people to come and do with other people.

“A big thing about being in recovery and being able to sustain long-term fulfilled recovery is learning how to have fun again in recovery,” Cawthon said. “So that’s a big part of what we’re trying to do with the community center is provide that fun environment for people again.”

The recovery center is located in South Huntsville on Stephanie Drive, which is off of Lily Flagg Road. The non-profit says it is easily accessed by bus, as there is a bus stop at the Kroger grocery store, located just down the road at 8404 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville.

If you or a family member is struggling with addiction, R.O.S.S. operates a 24/7 helpline. The phone number for the helpline is 844-307-1760. More information can be found on their website, by clicking here.

You can also learn more about the Madison County Recovery Center by checking out its Facebook page.

If you are not someone who would like to utilize the recovery center, but would like to support it and its mission, they say they are always looking for donations. They are accepting hygiene kits, clothes, books, and food donations.

To coordinate a donation, you can call 256-713-8881.