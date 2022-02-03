MADISON COUNTY, Ala – A record number of homes sold last year in Madison County while the average price also increased.

2021 summed up in just a few words by Isaac Winkles, Huntsville Area Association President.

“It’s a big year for real estate most definitely,” said Winkles.

Total property sales rose to 9,569, the highest ever, doubling what was sold back in 2012. This while resident inventory was low.

“We’re in what they call a diamond mode where there’s no inventory, but sales are increasing,” Winkles described.

Home prices have been increasing over the years. The 2021 average home price is up 66 percent from 2012.

Average home prices rose 15.6 percent in 2021 from the previous year, marking the highest one-year increase since 2012.

Winkles chalks this up to supply and demand.

“If there is low inventory and you have a bigger buyer pool that’s trying to buy stuff prices are definitely going to increase,” Winkles stated.

What does the future hold for area home values?

“We’re not going to say that they’re going to double or triple or anything like that, but they will increase in value and so whatever you’re buying right now you’re probably not going to lose money in the future if you’re trying to sell it. I would say the national people are saying Huntsville is not going to see a downturn until 2030,” Winkles explained.

He says other areas of the country could see a downturn or softening of the market in the next 18 months or so, but he doesn’t expect that to happen here largely due to the area’s growth.

“Huntsville is in kind of a unique bubble because we have so many jobs,” he said.

He says before the pandemic, realtors expected a housing crunch, but now with supply issues caused by the pandemic…

“Builders are going to be building houses for a while and they still aren’t going to catch up,” he explained.

In 2022, he expects homes to continue selling quickly and inventory to remain low.

“There are going to be a little more than last year of houses on the market, but buyers are going to be there just buying them up.”

In 2021, a home stayed on the market for an average of 13 days, which is about half the amount of time it took homes to sell in 2020.