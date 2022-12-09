HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville realtor organization hosted a winter clothes drive to support the Downtown Rescue Mission.

Realtors in Action collected clothes at their office in downtown Huntsville over the last month. They brought more than 300 items including jackets, pants, gloves, and shoes.

The chair of Realtors in Action says the organization wanted to do its part to help with the issue of homelessness.

“We have a large population of homeless unfortunately,” said Ginny Brandau, chair of Realtors in Action. “It is something that is, of course, nationwide, but we just felt like, you know, if they had some warm coats, scarves, gloves, socks, whatever… any little thing is a help, and we want to do our part.”

Isaac Winkles, president of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors (HAAR), said local realtors volunteered more than 450 hours in just four days of community service.

“We, for those 450 hours, raise money for the Crisis Service and domestic violence survivors and support families that were hit hard by COVID,” Winkles said. “Our realtors have now rounded out the year by collecting more than 300 items for the Downtown Rescue Mission. With Ginny Brandau at the helm of our Realtors in Action, there is no way we can lose. HAAR members all across North Alabama came and donated coats, gloves, pants, and even more and we are proud of the work they are doing and continue to do into 2023.”

All of the clothes collected were donation to the Downtown Rescue Mission on Friday.