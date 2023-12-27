HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking to buy a house in Huntsville, 2024 may be your year.

“I’ve been looking to buy a home since 2022…but it’s been over a year, and I haven’t had any luck,” Huntsville Resident Dylan Parsons said. “It’s great to hear that the housing market looks promising in 2024… hopefully, others in the same boat as me will have some luck.”

Realtors in the city say high interest rates kept some buyers out of the game in 2023.

“Limited inventory has been an issue these last several months… but we’re going to start seeing more homes come on the market, more buyers out there, so the forecast is very promising for next year,” 2023 Huntsville Area Association of Realtors President Christopher Hulser-Hoover said

Interest rates are currently sitting anywhere from 6-7% – that’s according to the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors. The association expects to see that percentage drop a few points in the coming year.

In fact, if interest rates fall a few points in the new year…the association says many will be able to get pre-approved and afford a new home of their own.

“We saw a lot of buyers who were qualified…that were no longer qualified…unfortunately lost homes,” Hulser-Hoover said. “We did see builders finally getting some inventory on the ground which was great for new construction. It was still challenging just because those interest rates were really hurting the buyers, especially first-time home buyers and veterans.”

