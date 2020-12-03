Raytheon Technologies pledges $25 million to supporting marginalized communities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Raytheon Technologies announced a $25 million dollar pledge on Giving Tuesday to support marginalized individuals at a career and policy level.

The company says the 5-year commitment will lead to programs that support racial justice, empowerment, and career readiness. Raytheon says this pledge is them doubling down on their commitment to diversify their workforce.

“Our employees are incredibly excited about the potential for this as it relates to employee volunteerism, mentorships and creating fellowships. There are all sorts of ways this will come to life,” said Randy Bumps, Raytheon’s Executive Director of Corporate Responsibility.

Raytheon works with community partners, such as the Boys & Girls Club to help pave career paths for marginalized families.

Bumps says the company wants to see measurable inclusion growth within all communities Raytheon is based in.