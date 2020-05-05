Randolph School hosted Fine Arts Signing Day for graduating seniors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Randolph School in Huntsville hosted its second annual Fine Arts Signing Day.

This signing day recognized 13 graduating seniors for their accomplishments, scholarship offers, and commitment to pursue either visual or performing arts at college.

Recognized Seniors –

Abby Amis – Theatre Auburn University

David Casimes – Drama, College of William & Mary

Annie Crain – Graphic Design, University of Cincinnati

Rylie Debarge – Ceramics, Louisiana State University

Madeline Elmore – Visual Art, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Chase Guida – Euphonium Participation, Carnegie Mellon University

Laura Kamelchuk – Graphic Design, Auburn University

Ji Soo Kim – Choir & A Capella Choir Participation, University of Pennsylvania

Alice Malone – Studio Art, Rhodes College

Helen Poplin – Band & Choir Participation, Birmingham Southern College

John Richardson – Composition or Directing, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Nataly Vergara – Studio Art, Ohio State University

Simon Yang – Band, University of Michigan

“We are so proud of our students for continuing to pursue the arts beyond Randolph,” says Dr. Erin Charles, Director of Visual and Performing Arts at Randolph School. “The arts enliven the soul. It’s a gift that lasts a lifetime. On behalf of the Fine Arts Faculty, I can honestly say it’s been a pleasure sharing this gift with our students in the classroom and challenging them intellectually and artistically. We look forward to all your artistic endeavors ahead!”

The Fine Arts Signing Day was sponsored by the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra Guild.