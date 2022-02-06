HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After more than a month of operation delays, made worse by supply shortages and sick workers, the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama says it’s back on track. However, some residents worry that even if their recycling was picked up, it might not end up where it’s supposed to.

RANA Executive Director John “Doc” Holladay tells News 19 the extreme loads of recycling backlog are successfully being delivered to a facility in Chattanooga.

“In the last two days we’ve collected over 400 tons of recyclables which is an enormous amount in a short period of time,” Holladay said. “It should put us back on a schedule for the first Monday collection. It ought to be taking place on Monday morning.”

Holladay said swift action by Madison County Commission and Huntsville City Council is yielding results after the usual trucks from Red River Waste Solutions fell well short of supply the last couple months, causing unprecedented delays.

“The challenge we have now actually is we have to use our waste energy plant here as a transfer station,” he said.

Holladay said more than 30 18-wheelers are brought in from the Birmingham area to haul off everything possible.

“They’ve always gone to Chattanooga,” Holladay said. “Our partner up there that runs the materials recovery facility is West Rock.”

Holladay admits seeing trash trucks from the city and county might give a less-than-green impression. But he assures it doesn’t affect the materials because the trucks are clean enough.

“They clean those trucks out every day,” Holladay said. “So the trucks should be clean, no cross-contamination like that. And what we’ve done is we’ve just taken the clean recyclables, we’ve kept them separate from anything else. We plan to recycle them just like if Red River had collected your recyclables on a normal schedule.”

Madison County and City of Huntsville each said they’ll continue lending their trucks and workers as long as needed.