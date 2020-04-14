Rabbi says Huntsville’s Jewish community will not be intimated by hate crimes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rabbi Moshe Cohen from Chabad of Huntsville is speaking out against acts of vandalism that occurred at local synagogues last week. He says the hate crimes are unacceptable, but he believes the Jewish community in Huntsville will become stronger as they move forward.

Out of observance of the Sabbath and Passover, Rabbi Cohen did not speak on camera about these hate crimes last week. But he told reporters Monday that he felt it was extremely important to address what happened and explain its impact.

The rabbi says he has lived in Huntsville for 5 years and never would have ever expected something like this to occur.

He says this not only had an impact on the Jewish community but also on him personally.

Chabad of Huntsville is also the location of his family’s home. It’s where he lives with his wife and children. He says their sense of security has been shaken.

Huntsville Police have had a cruiser stationed outside his home the past several nights to add an extra level of protection.

“This is not just an attack on a Jewish rabbi, this is not an attack on a Jewish home, this is an attack on all Jewish people,” Rabbi Cohen said.

Monday, the rabbi continued the clean-up process. He can wash away the symbols of hate, but he knows washing away hatred is a much harder task.

“Hate will always continue across the board. Hate, if its here, it’s going to effect people beyond the Jewish community, and this is something that we have to stop, and this is something that we cannot let continue,” he said.

Wednesday night, Etz Chayim was vandalized, spray painted with antisemitic symbols. It’s being investigated as a hate crime. Police believe those individuals, captured on surveillance footage, were the same people who also vandalized Chabad of Huntsville.

People are coming together to help.

Members from area churches volunteered to pressure wash the property. Rabbi Cohen says he is thankful for the outpouring of support he has received, both from the Huntsville area and across the country.

“It has been truly amazing to see the response from the community,” the rabbi said.

Rabbi Cohen says these acts of hate are designed to frighten and intimidate the local Jewish community, but he says it won’t work. They are united.

“This is not going to bring us down. If one individual who is filled with hate in his heart and in his actions will not bring down an entire community to fear and to panic because of his actions,” he said.

The rabbi says the Jewish community will grow stronger than ever.

“Everything we have done until now is just the beginning. Now this hate crime has happened to our community twice, not just once. We are going to be advancing in Jewish actives across north Alabama,” he said.

In addition to holding more events, Chabad of Huntsville is going to be increasing security.

But they need help. People can visit this link to donate: Jewishhuntsville.com/addlight

The first $30,000 donated will be matched.

Huntsville Police are still investigating these hate crimes and searching for the individuals involved. They ask anyone with information to come forward.