HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – R.O.S.S. Madison County, a new community recovery center, is preparing to open its doors in Huntsville, and will host a grand opening on Friday, July 7.

The community center will be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. It will have support groups, a computer lab and a kids’ room for DHR visits and reconnecting children with families. The facility will have arcade games, a pool table, and a lounge for sporting events.

People will also be able to come to the center and set up an appointment for a treatment assessment.

“When it comes to substance use disorder, people need a safe supportive space where they can come, where they’re supported and the center is for the entire community. We’ve got a clothing closet. We’re going to have food every day,” said Mark Litvine, marketing director for R.O.S.S.

The organization’s officials said if someone doesn’t have a place to go for the holidays, or to watch a game, they can come to R.O.S.S. Madison County and share a meal.

R.O.S.S. stands for recovery organization of support specialists. It offers several different peer-to-peer support services throughout the state of Alabama. These services include meeting with individuals in emergency rooms who have suffered a nonfatal opioid overdose to tell them about treatment options.

“What sets us apart is we’re all in recovery. We’ve all been through the struggle of a substance use disorder and we do peer support. So, the most important thing that we can give someone is hope that because we got through that struggle, they can get through that struggle as well,” said Litvine.

Litvine was one of the four original employees the nonprofit started with. Currently, more than 100 people work for the organization. In 2021, President Biden gave the nonprofit the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Those in need of help after hours can reach the 24/7 helpline by calling (844) 307-1760. There are more ways to reach the organization on its website.

The grand opening in Huntsville will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The community recovery center is located at 8211 Stephanie Dr. in Huntsville.