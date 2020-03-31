@QuaranTEAM T-shirts to raise money for retail, hospitality workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Business leaders throughout Huntsville have started the #QuaranTEAM campaign to raise money to help local hospitality and retail workers.

The fundraiser features custom-created shirts. Created by Scout Guide Huntsville Assistant Editor, Sabrina Simōn, the shirt features “LIVE.LOCAL.HUNTSVILLE” slogan and design in various styles for men and women. In only a few days since the kickoff, around 450 t-shirts have been sold.

Dawn Pumpelly, the owner and editor of The Scout Guide Huntsville is one of those behind the campaign. She says 100% of the proceeds from the sales of the LIVE.LOCAL.HUNTSVILLE shirt (and any extra donations made) will go into the fund to be distributed to impacted workers.

More importantly, she says this is a chance for those workers to know they are seen and heard.

“Will 100 dollars make or break somebody? Probably not,” said Pumpelly. “But it may help them with their rent, it may help them to get through with some groceries and we just want everybody to know, ‘Hey, we see you, we know this is hard for you, and we’re going to be here for you now and later.'”

#QuaranTEAM was started by Pumpelly and Alex Hendrix-Bertaska, a Huntsville musician, local culture promoter and social media influencer, in collaboration with Green Pea Press, Domaine South, and White Rabbit Studios.

To qualify for the support, applicants must be at least 19 years old, have worked a minimum of 20 hours per week in the affected industries, and live in the Huntsville/Madison County/Madison City area. Applicants will also be asked to provide their past supervisor’s name and contact information for verification.

To apply for the support, candidates need to fill out an online form at http://www.wedchsv.org/quaranteam.

The Women’s Economic Development Council (WEDC) is administering the fund.

To join #QuaranTEAM and help serve those who usually serve you, go to the campaign link http://greenpeapress.com/current-campaign-gallery/quaranteam.

