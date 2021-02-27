Purim celebrated despite COVID-19, wind, and rain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, rain and wind, Chabad of Huntsville held its annual Purim celebration Friday.

Usually, the Jewish community celebrates with a big crowd, music, food and drinks. This year, they had a drive-through event where people dressed in costume and drove by the synagogue to celebrate Purim.

Rabbi Moshe Cohen says people wear costumes on the ceremonial day to celebrate when God disguised himself to save the Jewish people.

“On a more of a spiritual level, is that God should unmask himself and show his glory and show who he is so that people can recognize who God is to make this world a world of peace and harmony to live with one another,” Rabbi Cohen said.

Rabbi Cohen was giving out food and refreshments to people who drove by the Synagogue. Despite the weather he kept the event together – holding his tent in place with rocks in the wind and rain.