HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you want your voice heard about the road conditions in Huntsville, then the upcoming forum at City Hall is just for you.

City Council President John Meredith will host “Your Life, Your Huntsville” on Tuesday, July 5. The monthly public meetings are designed to generate discussion about different topics at each meeting.

This month’s meeting, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., will be held in the 1st Floor Chambers of Huntsville’s City Hall, located at 308 Fountain Circle.

Three guest speakers will be attending, including Director of Engineering Kathy Martin, Manager of Urban and Long-Range Planning Dennis Madsen and Director of Public Works Chris McNeese.

Huntsville City says the forum is open for anyone wanting to attend and additionally can be watched online here.

You can find more information about the meeting on the Facebook page or by visiting the City’s website here.