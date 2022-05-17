HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Tuesday marked the second day of the murder trial of a former Huntsville nurse accused of killing her husband through insulin poisoning.

Marjorie Nicole Cappello, also known as Nikki, is charged with murdering Jim Cappello in 2018.

Thus far, the prosecution has called 11 witnesses to the stand to testify about Jim Cappello’s death and the events surrounding it. This case initially started as a missing persons report to the Huntsville Police Department, but days layer, officers found Jim dead in his own garage.

Among the 11 witnesses called by prosecutors was Nikki’s best friend Ashley; Jim’s coworker Laura, whom he had an affair with; and Jim’s sister, Jamie. As well as six law enforcement officers who worked the case.

Nikki Cappello’s friend Ashley testified Nikki spoke with her about killing her husband prior to his death, specifically by using insulin. Ashley said she thought at the time Nikki was kidding, claiming she spoke often about her unhappiness at home.

News 19 learned today Jim was having an affair with his coworker Laura. She took the stand to lay out the state’s argument that Nikki poisoned Jim with insulin, which would have been deadly since he was not diabetic.

Huntsville Police officers did find syringes in Nikki’s nightstand. The defense says for a jury to convict Nikki with murder, the state has to prove Jim died from insulin.

Jim’s sister Jamie is also a nurse and testified to her brother’s health, his symptoms before he died, and how insulin is administered.

Through the testimony of six law enforcement officers, body camera footage and sworn accounts, News 19 learned officers failed to make contact with Jim on Thursday during a welfare check. Two days later, Nikki was taken into custody for questioning when his body was found at their home.

The state argues Nikki poisoned Jim, but her defense says there is no physical proof that he died from insulin. Court will start back on Wednesday morning with the jury watching investigators interview Nikki herself.