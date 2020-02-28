Proposed lodging tax hike in Huntsville met with mixed reaction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - As Huntsville makes progress on its MidCity amphitheater goals, city council president Devyn Keith is brainstorming ways to mitigate debt brought on by the project.

According to the City of Huntsville, the amphitheater is not expected to be profitable.

Keith is proposing a 10 percent increase to the lodging tax, which is paid per room stay at a hotel, motel, inn, or tourist camp/cabin. The proposal also adds a $2 charge per room for each day.

Currently, Huntsville has a plan that includes taking on debt to pay for the amphitheater which would eventually be paid for from capital funds. Keith would like to try and save some of that capital money.

"I want to pave streets. I want to make direct infrastructure investments. I want to see greenways, I want to see lights, I want to see the things people in my community enjoy," said Keith during Thursday's city council meeting.

Judy Ryals, the President & CEO of the Huntsville-Madison CVB took the stand during public comment and said, "I would just like those that are opposing the increase in lodging tax to stand please…" A majority of the council chambers stood up.

"We just don't want to raise lodging tax so that it's too high. We will not be competitive city against other cities in bringing in meetings, conferences, and trade shows," Said Ryals.

The CVB has supported past increases in the lodging tax, but any more increases would be too much, said Ryals.

If passed, the CVB would actually be getting 5 percent of the money generated per stay from the tax hike. Only 1 percent of the proposed 10 percent hike would go towards the amphitheater.

The current lodging tax is 15 percent, but if you add other fees, it is closer to 17 percent.

"I'm just kind of wondering if this is a conversation we should have had 7 or 8 months ago. Instead of tonight on how the thing gets paid for," said Councilman Billy Kling of the amphitheater.

The council did not vote Thursday night. The issue is expected to be voted on in the coming weeks.