Prompt removal of Christmas trees encouraged

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s time to say goodbye to our Christmas trees. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages the removal of live Christmas trees sooner rather than later.

According to the NFPA, almost one-third or 31% of U.S home fires that begin Christmas trees occur in January. The longer a live tree is kept in a home the more likely it is to become dry and catch fire.

“All Christmas trees can burn, but a dried-out tree can become engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a year where many people began decorating their homes earlier than usual, trees have been in homes longer than usual, presenting an increased fire risk as the days go by.”

The NFPA and U.S Forest Service both advise against burning your tree yourself in fireplaces or wood burning stoves. They instead recommend using community recycling programs.

“Operation Christmas Clean Up” is this weekend in both Madison and Huntsville.