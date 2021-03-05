Prom dress drive to be held March 6

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While prom may be different this year due to COVID, it’s still a special time for many high school students. One local radio personality wants to help make it a magical evening.

For almost 10 years, Lashay B, an on-air personality on 103.1 WEUP in Huntsville has held a free prom dress drive for local students attending prom.

Young women have been able to choose from hundreds of new or gently used prom dresses all donated by the community and local charities. Several local businesses have also sponsored hair, nails, makeup and more.

Last year, organizers were forced to cancel the event due to the pandemic.

This year, it will return with some changes. The drive will be held on a smaller scale to ensure everyone’s safety. Health guidelines, including social distancing and masking, will also be followed.

Lashay B’s Prom Dress Drive 2021 will be held March 6 from 8am-5pm at WEUP, 2609 Jordan Lane. The longer timeframe will help keep the number of guests in the building at a minimum but still hopefully serve about the same amount of students that have been helped in the past.

Unfortunately, again due to COVID, there will be no makeup, hair and manicures given away but the young ladies will still have an opportunity to choose from over 500 dresses and shoes.

You are encouraged to make an appointment online to help with social distancing.