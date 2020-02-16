Project Sweet Peas hosts black-tie event to raise money for babies in the NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Project Sweet Peas is raising money to support families with babies in the NICU.

Event organizers for Dancing in the Rain with Project Sweet Peas said Huntsville is a generous community that supports Sweet Peas' statewide efforts.

The black-tie event held at Campus 805 is Project Sweet Peas' largest fundraiser. It was made complete with dinner, a DJ, photobooth, silent auction, and guest speakers, including WHNT News 19's morning anchor Melissa Riopka.

"Families are in the NICU and the hospitals take care of the babies, but the families are kind of left not knowing what to do or who to turn to in times of need so we are a peer to peer support group," said Carrie Tyler, Project Sweet Peas Division Coordinator.

Last year Project Sweet Peas raised $19,000. This year, they hope to raise $25,000 in order to expand their services to all 15 NICUs in Alabama.