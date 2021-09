In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local church will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday afternoon, September 9.

Huntsville Hospital will be on-site at the church (1917 Brandontown Road, Huntsville) giving out 100 shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointments are necessary for the vaccine clinic, which runs from 1-3 p.m.

Information about the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given to those receiving the vaccine at the clinic.