HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The new Federal Courthouse, which sits on the corner of Lowe Avenue and Gallatin Street in Downtown Huntsville, is being built to last.

100 years is the magic number that Brasfield & Gorrie Construction Manager Aaron Rader said he expects the courthouse to last.

Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors is the “design-build contractor for the new 126,000 sq ft federal courthouse that will house the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Alabama,” according to a release on their website.

The new courthouse sits in Downtown Huntsville, less than a mile from where the current U.S. federal courthouse is sitting. Its steel frame and architectural curve are intended to help maximize the use of space and allow the courthouse to last for decades to come.

The Federal Courthouse will be three stories tall and house five courtrooms, six judges’ chambers, and workspaces for the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. probation and pretrial services.

The ground floor will contain the bankruptcy court and probation offices. The second floor will consist of courtrooms and judge’s chambers, and the third floor will hold United States Marshalls and district clerks.

A public lobby will greet visitors on the first floor — but secure private passages have been added to transport criminal defendants throughout the building with minimal contact with the public.

According to AL.com, a touch of history will be added to the new courthouse. The 1936 mural by artist Xavier Gonzales, currently in the post courthouse, will be peeled, reinforced and applied above the lobby.

A total of five federal judges will be housed at the courthouse. At least three have already been assigned to the location.

Construction is a day-to-day process, but they’re expecting for the courthouse to be completed and opened by the end of 2024.