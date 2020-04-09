Progress being made, but Huntsville officials say the fight against the virus is not over yet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials said the statistics are promising in terms of fighting the COVID-19 disease in Madison County, but it’s too soon to begin celebrating.

In Huntsville’s daily news conference, Crestwood Hospital CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said their inpatient load has been flat, and that’s consistent with the community taking the spread of the virus seriously. But

“COVID is still out there, but our community is making it hard for it to do its dirty work,” Hudson said.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said the county had seen 169 confirmed cases, with two deaths and one possible death under investigation.

Hudson said there are currently 11 positive cases in hospitals, and 11 suspected hospital cases were under investigation.

The promising trend was the result two weeks prior of social distancing and scaled back interactions, Hudson said. She stressed that the next two weeks hinge on the two weeks prior, and used a sports analogy, saying the community is at halftime in efforts to slow the virus spread.

“Every day counts at this point,” she said. “Do not let up.”

Huntsville City Administrator also applauded the public’s efforts, but said he sees room for improvement. He asked for people to observe their own behavior and question their actions — for example, one family member going to the grocery store instead of the whole family.

“Don’t go out because you’re bored,” Hamilton said. “Don’t go out just because you want to.”