Professional Santa says donning the red coat to spread cheer was more important than ever in 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – As cases surge across Alabama, the holiday season in 2020 has not been quite as bright. To stop the spread, many holiday events have been altered or called off. But one professional Santa wants people to remember, Christmas is not canceled.

Cameron Reeder or Santa, as he prefers to be called, began dressing as Old Saint Nick a few years ago.

“I started out when my beard got long and gray,” Reeder laughed.

Jokes aside, he never thought he would serve as a glimmer of hope to kids in the shadow of 2020’s unprecedented times.

“We picked up and we reevaluated… So that we could salvage a little bit of that Christmas spirit,” he explained.

Santa is part of the holiday experience in EarlyWorks’ 10 nights of Santa. Each family takes turns visiting Mister Claus, the area is sanitized when they leave, a partition is used as a safety measure, and of course, there’s social distancing.

“But we can still reach out over six feet and we can still have fun and interact and be silly with the kids,” Reeder said. “Just being childlike with them is I think what they respond to the even more so than proximity.”

Kringle knows all to well that people need something to brighten their spirits this year.

“Everyone has had to make adjustments,” he stated.

This holiday enthusiast thought it was more important than ever to don the red suit and spread Christmas cheer.

“Schools, kids are getting school, their not getting the socialization, they’re not getting the athletics. They’re missing out on so much in so many ways,” Reeder pointed out.

He doesn’t want kids to miss out on the message of Christmas.

“We want to have some joy, and some hope, and again its about being kind to your fellow man, and loving, and remembering people that are less fortunate,” he said.

Pandemic or not, he felt fortunate to present the gift of seeing Santa during this season of giving.

