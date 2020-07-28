Professional Fire Fighters of Alabama host peer support training class in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Professional Fire Fighters of Alabama held a peer support class in Huntsville on how to identify and assist fellow firefighters struggling with mental health problems.

The program educated firefighters on how to deal with stress and PTSD within the firefighter community. It also gave certain members a chance to become certified peer specialists.

Eights departments were represented during Tuesday’s class.

The program started two years ago to give firefighters a person to talk to when they felt like they needed extra support.

“You know how people see, otherwise are perceived in the public military, police, firefighter, but at the end of the day, we’re still people,” said President of the Professional Firefighters of Alabama David Harer. “And we’re still susceptible to our own feelings our emotions. Sometimes that can just be overwhelming. So we need to make sure we get the word out that you’re not alone.”