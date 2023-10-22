HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, dozens banded together at Big Spring Park in Huntsville Sunday to stand in unity with Israel.

From songs to speeches, many who gathered for the ‘Voices for Israel’ event hope those in the country may live side by side in safety, peace, and prosperity.

“It says so in the Bible…those who bless Israel will be blessed, those who curse Israel will be cursed…so I just wanted to stand with Israel and show my support as a Christian,” Attendee Nathan Jordan said.

Many say now is the time to pray for peace for both sides. They also say this war is not Israel versus Palestine…it’s about terrorism versus civilians.

“Show up for the whole nation of Israel and all the people involved…Palestinians, Israelis…and for God’s will to be done,” Jordan said. “Pray for peace to come so there’s no more bloodshed.”

Members in the Jewish community say Huntsville has been very welcoming. One member tells News 19 she’s hoping for a two-state solution.

“We are not against Palestinians at all,” Voices for Israel Attendee Susan Friedman said. “We are not tolerant of terrorism of any sort. The groups that are fighting Israel are not fighting for their liberation as much as for Israel’s destruction,”

An American woman and her teenage daughter were freed Friday by Hamas.

According to CBS News, President Joe Biden has expressed his appreciation for Israel’s role in helping to secure their release.