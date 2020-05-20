Preparing an advanced care plan helps healthcare workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital Medical Director for Advanced Care Planning says having a healthcare advanced care plan is important. With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, healthcare workers need as much help as they can get, and those going to the hospital or emergency room can help.

Dr. Monica Williams works at Huntsville and Madison Hospital emergency rooms. She says one of the best ways that patients can help them out right now is by making an advanced care plan.

Advance care planning is making decisions about the healthcare you would want to receive if you’re facing a medical crisis.

Sometimes it can be difficult for a doctor to understand a patient’s healthcare wishes, especially if they are unable to communicate.

Not only is Dr. Williams a Medical Director for Advanced Care Planning, she is also an emergency physician, and having an advanced care plan helps her while working with critical patients in the ER.

“We’re staying at home a lot now,” said Dr. Williams. “This is a time to have a conversation around the dinner table with family members about what you would want or not want in a critical, serious, medical situation and to select someone who would speak for you if you can’t speak for yourself.”

It’s not only important to have an advanced care plan, but to have it accessible to the doctors.

There are documents you can fill out from your healthcare provider or from online. Once filled out, be sure to give the paperwork back to your doctor, or upload them to a free, online platform.

Dr. Williams says you can even take a video of yourself stating your healthcare wishes, and upload them to an online platform as well.

She adds that every adult should have an advanced care plan, whether they are 19 or 90, sick or healthy.