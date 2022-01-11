Preliminary hearing set for Huntsville Police officer accused of capital murder

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville Police officer who allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend at an apartment complex on Friday has a court date set.

Madison County District Judge Linda Coats set a preliminary hearing for David McCoy at 1:30 p.m., on Jan. 28, at the Madison County Courthouse.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged 28-year-old McCoy with capital murder following the shooting death of Courtney Spraggins, of Trion, Ga. Spraggins was 7-months-pregnant and was in a relationship with McCoy, her family told News 19.

The arrest warrant said Spraggins was shot inside her car at the Weston Ranch Apartments, where McCoy lived. The apartments have a Madison address but are under Huntsville Police Department jurisdiction. HPD officers responded to the initial call, but later turned the case over to SBI. Spraggins’ family says she was moving to Huntsville the day she was killed.

McCoy’s lawyers filed a motion for a gag order in the case that would bar lawyers, witnesses or parties involved from talking about the case. They also asked the court to deny public access to pre-trial proceedings and the pre-trial record. The court has set a hearing on the gag request for Jan. 18.