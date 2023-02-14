MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A preliminary hearing set for Wednesday has been pushed back for one of the men charged with reckless murder in the January 8 “gun battle” at an event center on Highway 72 East in Madison County.

DaMarcus Thompson, 19, was due in court Wednesday afternoon, but today the judge in the case reset the hearing for March 1, court records show.

A second man charged in the case, Ashton Elliott has his preliminary hearing set for Feb. 22.

There are five people charged with reckless murder in the event center gun battle that investigators say saw hundreds of rounds fired, led to the deaths of two people and injured nine others. Three of those charged are juveniles, whose names have not yet been released by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokesman has said the investigation into other possible suspects continues.

The late-night shooting at the event center happened during a birthday party. Investigators say they recovered more than 200 shell casings at the scene.

Elliott and Thompson were the first two suspects charged in the case. Thompson was released on bond late last month and Tuesday his attorney filed a motion seeking to loosen some of his bond conditions, pointing out he has no criminal history.

The motion for amending the bond notes that he had a total bond of $100,000. The court filing points out Thompson is currently under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is only allowed to go to the doctor, to court, to meet with his lawyer and attend weekly probation meetings. The request seeks to allow Thompson a reasonable curfew that would allow him to resume college at Calhoun and continue attending his local church.

The judge has not yet ruled on the bond conditions request.



Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins — both 20 years old — were killed in the shooting.