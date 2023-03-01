HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men charged in the deadly January shooting at the Legacy Event Center appeared in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, just four weeks after the incident.

20-year-old Ashton Elliot and 19-year-old DaMarcus Thompson were charged with two counts of felony reckless murder each for the deaths of Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20 in a mass shooting that injured several others at a 21st birthday party.

Evidence from that night is expected to be presented before the court during Wednesday’s hearing.

News 19’s Dallas Parker will be reporting live from inside the courtroom. You can follow her tweets at the bottom of this article in our live blog.

Both suspects are out on bond with electric monitoring, court records show.

Thompson is currently allowed to leave his house for doctor visits or to meet with his attorney. Check-ins with an officer are also required once a week. In his request, he asked the judge for a lower bond to allow him to attend church and college in person to “alleviate any mental health issues.”

Elliott is currently confined to his home. He asked the judge in an earlier request to allow him to attend a funeral. An order from Madison County District Judge Patty Demos responding to that request could not be found in court records.

A total of 11 people were shot, with nine critically injured on the night of the shooting. Law enforcement investigators said they recovered more than 200 shell casings from the scene.

Five people were charged with reckless murder in the Event Center gun battle. Three of those charged are underage, whose names haven’t been released by authorities.