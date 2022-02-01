OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) – Police say a case of animal cruelty took place over the weekend.

According to Owens Cross Roads Police, somebody entered a field at the corner of Old Highway 431 and Old Big Cove Road, and killed a pregnant cow, butchering it for its meat as well.

Police said the cattle owner told them it was the first cow of his that had been killed since the 1970s, highlighting how rare the felony is in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Owens Cross Roads Police dispatch at (256) 888-3001 or Chief Jason Dobbins during normal business hours at (256) 725-4163.