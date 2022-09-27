MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two pre-teen girls are using their birthday wishes to bless others.

Madison “Bunny” Wall first started “Her Birthday Wishes” years ago. Her strategy is simple. She picks the charity and asks loved ones to pick out an item to donate, instead of gifting a present to her.

“Her Birthday Wishes” has skyrocketed since the first year, when Bunny asked for pet food to be donated to The Ark.

The next year, she delivered three truckloads of supplies to One Stop and Downtown Rescue Mission, after asking for donations that would help those without a home.

Last year, a friend of Bunny’s wanted to get involved. Together, Brilee Kinsella and Bunny donated toys to children at St. Jude’s Hospital.

This year, the duo is asking for your help getting donations for the North Alabama Foster Closet, because they want to help all the foster families in the area who may need items they could otherwise not afford.

They ask for items like new or gently used clothes, mainly for teenage boys and girls. They’re also asking for sneakers for kids of all ages, and hair care products for textured hair. Chapter books for teens are the last thing on their wish list.

The girls and their families have created two wish lists, one on Amazon; the other on Walmart. Once an item for the Foster Closet is purchased, those donations go straight to the girls to gather before they deliver them to drop-off with North Alabama Foster Closet

Donations will be accepted until the end of November.