Prayer vigil brings Huntsville together for healing

Huntsville

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following Wednesday’s protests, a group gathered in Big Spring Park last night for a prayer vigil.

Organizer Maya Acklin said the gathering was needed.

“I just felt like we needed something as a community that would be more lighthearted and for everyone to come together for a moment of healing as one.”

Those in attendance also released balloons together as part of the vigil and say praying is just as important as protesting for bringing a community together and bringing light to the issues facing the nation.

Stories were shared about their experiences with racial injustice.

Organizers say it was a good way to bring people together and talk and pray about what is going on in our community and communities across the country.

