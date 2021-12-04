Power restored after outage reported in North Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities reported a power outage affecting customers in North Huntsville Saturday morning.

They said customers from Winchester Road to Mastin Lake Rod and from Highway 53 East to Memorial Parkway could be impacted by the outage.

Huntsville Utilities restored power to the majority of the area around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. They said the only areas still affected were Blue Spring Road from Mastin Lake north of Winchester Road. Crews were working to finish the repairs.

To see a more exact location of outages, visit the power outage map here.