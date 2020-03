UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations restored power in North Huntsville at 8:22 am.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to a power outage in North Huntsville.

HU says the outage is from Winchester Rd south to Mastin Lake Rd and from Hwy 53 east to Memorial Pkwy.

The outage is impacting nearly 1,300 people. They say service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause is unknown at this time.

