HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Crews with Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in Northwest Huntsville Thursday morning.

According to the Huntsville Utilities Facebook page, electric crews responded to a power outage that spanned from Research Park Boulevard West to Jeff Road, and from Plummer Road South to University Drive.

A spokesman with Huntsville Utilities said that close to 1,600 customers were impacted by this outage.

Service was restored around 8:40 a.m. If you are still experiencing an outage, please call 256-535-4448 to report it.