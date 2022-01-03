Nearly 8,300 Huntsville Utilities customers without power after winter storm

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A power outage affected several hundred Huntsville Utilities customers across Madison County Monday morning.

The company released a statement just after 6:45 a.m. confirming 8,272 customers were in the dark.

Outages are scattered all across the county, and the company encouraged customers to reference the outage map.

Five reports of power lines down had been received at HU’s call center.

Huntsville Utilities said an outage occurred just before 4:45 a.m., affecting a swath of customers in an area between Cherry Tree Road and the Marshall County Line and Highway 431 South east to the Jackson County Line.

A second outage was reported just after 5 a.m. – this one in Hampton Cove.

Customers from Monte Sano Mountain south to Hays Nature Preserve and Highway 431 South east to the Flint River were affected by this one.

Crews were sent to both areas to restore power.

While Huntsville Utilities stated the causes of these outages weren’t immediately known, the company said a winter storm moved through the area overnight.