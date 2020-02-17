Power of the Purse fundraiser to benefit Girls Inc.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Girls Inc. of Huntsville presents Power of the Purse, an exciting evening that celebrates female leaders featuring fabulous purses, a live auction, fashion show, pop-up boutique, and delicious food.

Bring your girlfriends and support the girls of Girls Inc. - our future leaders. Power of the Purse is Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Westin Hotel, Huntsville. The POP-Up Boutique opens at 5:15 p.m., with the Live Auction and Fashion Show beginning at 6:15 p.m.

"Power of the Purse is the first event of its kind in Huntsville. It will bring together women leaders, local designers and our girls who will create a one-of-a-kind handbag that will be auctioned off during the evening," said Stephanie Malone, Executive Director of Girls Inc.

"Money raised during this event will support our STEM programs and provide scholarships for girls to attend our summer camp, as well as provide resources for us to add partner schools reaching girls who need our services the most," Malone said. "It promises to be a fun evening offering something for everyone.

The list of celebrity Purse-O-Nalities` include:

• Pammie Jimmar (Huntsville/Madison County Chamber)

• Julie Lockwood (Van Valkenburgh and Wilkinson Properties)

• Randy Roper (Randy Roper Interiors)

• Dr. Hayley DeGraaff (Advanced Life Clinic)

• Dr. Pat Sims (J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College)

• Abbiegail Hugine (Alabama A&M University)

Local Designers are:

• Jessica Berger, Silver Screen Couture

• Holly Kai, Kais Closet

• Denise Onwere, Denise Onwere Gallery

• Ellena Smith, Alabama Fashion Alliance

• Jeannie Vereen, Mill Village Wool

• Willette Battle, Fit2BTied Couture