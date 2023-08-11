HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Some residents in Meridianville are still without power on Friday as utility crews work to assess an area where a tree fell across the road earlier in the morning.

The large tree has since been cleared from Monroe Road/Mt. Lebanon Road, though drivers are asked to use caution while crews continue working in the area.

Huntsville Utilities confirmed with News 19 crews on the scene that they are working quickly to restore power to customers in the area, but said it could be 1 p.m. before that happens.

Utility crews were not able to confirm if the tree was down due to strong winds from recent storms or because a car crashed into it.