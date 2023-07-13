MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — At the intersection of Old Big Cove Road and Cecil Ashburn Drive in Madison County sits a large, undeveloped swath of land. However, a developer has their eye on the property and hopes to turn it into a large mixed-use development.

Back in June, Huntsville City Council member David Little hosted a public comment meeting with the developer, T2 Capital Management LLC, Urban Design Associates, Schoel Engineering and Matheny-Goldmon Architecture + Interiors.

The proposed site for the mixed-use development off of Old Big Cove Road.

News 19 reached out to Little for more information on the project. He said it is still in the “very early stages.”

One of the first things that will need to happen, is for the piece of property to become part of the City of Huntsville.

“The land is still in the county, and will need to be annexed,” Little said.

Little said that section is on an “island” of county land in the middle of that part of the city.

The Development would be off of Old Big Cove Road at the intersection of Cecil Ashburn Dr. & Sutton Road.

The City of Huntsville would then need to conduct a traffic and environmental study. Little said some of the surrounding roads will need to be widened and infrastructure work will need to be done.

Little said the development would be a development similar to the Village of Providence. It would have shops and restaurants in a “village” town center.

Proposed renderings show wide sidewalks and an easily walkable area. There would also be single-family and detached homes built in the community.

Councilman Little said the mixed-use development would bring a different kind of dining and shopping experience to that side of the city. He said a lot of thought has gone into the proposal both by the landowner and the developer.

“What can we do that can keep people in their part of town?” he said. “If there’s something that’s a mile away rather than 10 miles away that you can enjoy, then I think that’s great.”

The development would tie into the natural surroundings of Green Mountain. The proposal shown at the public comment meeting in June showed the nature trail network being expanded into the community.

“They want to maintain the greenspace,” he said. “There’s a great pond that’s on the property they are going to maintain, there’s a creek.”

He said expanding the trail network through the development would be a great amenity for people. “Maybe one day you are up hiking on Green Mountain, so let’s ride our bike or walk down into the village and get lunch,” he said.

Again, this proposed development is still in the very early stages. Little said it will likely be more than a year before “you see any dirt move” on the property. Then, “it could be seven to ten years before it is completely done.”

Little said the developer has already taken comments made at the June public comment meeting into consideration. He said another meeting will be scheduled for the community in August. A date for that has not yet been set.

He said if you want to share your thoughts on the development you can contact him, and he will share it with the developer.