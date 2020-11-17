Man dies after standoff with Huntsville Police, Andrew Jackson Way blocked for investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man is dead after a standoff with police in Huntsville’s Five Points area.

Huntsville Police say they were called to investigate a possible gunman on the roof of a business on Andrew Jackson Way just south of Star Market around 9:30.

Police say they saw a person on the roof with a handgun when they arrived at the Ted’s Bar-B-Q at 212 Andrew Jackson Way.

Police were able to negotiate with the man for him to come down a ladder. A police spokesperson said the man came down the ladder around 1:30 AM. According to information released just before 4 AM, the man ran across the road and pointed his gun at officers. Officers then fired their guns. The man was treated on the scene by HEMSI responders but died before being taken to the hospital.

Note: We know Lt. Tony McElyea said that paramedics were working to save the man who was shot by police. He gave this interview before he knew the man died from his injuries.

Possible gunman reported in Five Points area (Huntsville Police)

Huntsville Police blocked the roads between Meridian Street and Russell Street on Pratt Avenue. They also blocked the roads between Clinton and Ward on Andrew Jackson Way as well as Holmes Avenue and Dement.

The roadway remained closed Tuesday morning as police continued their investigation.

We are currently investigating a possible gunman on the roof of a business on Andrew Jackson Way just south of Star Market. Please avoid the Five Points Intersection area. pic.twitter.com/NiNiQt2exN — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) November 17, 2020