HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A few portions of roads are closed Tuesday morning while utility crews work to repair lights at the intersections, authorities say.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), the following areas will be shut down until the work is finished:

Triana Blvd. between 6th Ave. and Governors Dr.

Clinton Ave. between Governors Dr. and Triana Blvd.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and use caution when driving near the areas where crews are working. Officers are on scene to help direct traffic.

HPD says they will send out an alert once the roads have reopened.