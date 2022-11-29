HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A section of Pratt Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crews move utilities and install drainage systems.

The City of Huntsville said the crews will be present starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30.

The work will happen from Dickson to Dement Streets and is expected to take six months.

The city says they plan to maintain access to local businesses during the closure.

They ask motorists to reduce speed and use caution when driving through the work area.