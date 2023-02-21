Construction crews will soon be blocking Lincoln Street in Downtown Huntsville to make sewer improvements. (Photo: Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Construction crews will soon be blocking Lincoln Street in Downtown Huntsville to make sewer improvements.

Weather permitting, the construction is expected to take place near the entrance of the Holmes Avenue parking deck to Clinton Avenue between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.

The City of Huntsville wanted to warn motorists to take alternate routes to avoid congestion. If you use the Holmes Avenue parking deck, enter from the Holmes Avenue side during this time.

There will be traffic control in place to direct vehicles around the construction zone.