HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police want motorists to be aware of multiple road closures due to a 5K run in downtown on Saturday, October 15.

The 5k Ribbon Run will start and finish in the Adams Street and Lowe Avenue area and follow a route through downtown.

Drivers should expect delays due to a large number of runners. HPD officers will be on the route to give directions.