HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville authorities say a portion of Providence Main Street is expected be closed for about four days so a crane can be constructed.

The southbound lanes of Providence Main Street, from Town Center Drive to Walden Run, will close on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 a.m.

Huntsville officials said the closure is “necessary to accommodate the construction of a crane that will be used to deconstruct the existing cranes in the construction area.”

(Photo: City of Huntsville)

The road is expected to reopen on Sunday, June 4.

Detour signs will be installed for guidance, but drivers who are traveling southbound on Providence Main Street to University Boulevard will need to seek alternate routes like Old Monrovia Road. Those who need to go westbound on University Boulevard can take Gates Mill Street to Hillcrest Avenue.

Drivers are also advised to use caution when traveling near these construction zones.

For more information on this road closure, you can contact City of Huntsville Traffic Engineering at 256-427-6850.