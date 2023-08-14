TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) — County officials announced that a section of Old Railroad Bed Road will have varying lane closures for the better part of the week starting on Monday, August 14.

According to Madison County District Four, led by Commissioner Phil Vandiver, crews will work to replace a cross drain under the road near 7072 Old Railroad Bed, between Ready Section Road and Pulaski Pike.

The project is expected to wrap up by 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, weather permitting.

Officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes while crews are working in the area, saying lane closures will occur at various times throughout the week.

For details or concerns, call (256) 852-8351 or send an email here.